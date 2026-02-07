pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $41.43 and approximately $67.06 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,807.49 or 0.99994886 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,219.13 or 1.00738988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 696 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 696.16398085 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.0168917 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $69,344.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.