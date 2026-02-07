Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full?year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the "Beauty Reimagined" turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning.

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to "buy" with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re?rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying "overweight" and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an "equal weight" call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions.

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed "market perform" with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short?term growth versus longer?term restructuring benefits.

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full?year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near?term headwind.

Despite the beat, the company's cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell?off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near?term profit expectations.

Coverage and commentary questioning EL's valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

