SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.700-7.020 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SS&C Technologies’ conference call:

Reported record Q4 results with $1.655B adjusted revenue, $1.69 adjusted diluted EPS and record adjusted EBITDA of $651M , driving a 39.3% adjusted EBITDA margin.

adjusted revenue, adjusted diluted EPS and record adjusted EBITDA of , driving a 39.3% adjusted EBITDA margin. Strong cash generation — FY operating cash flow of $1.745B (up 26%) — and aggressive capital returns, with over $1B in share repurchases in 2025 and a stated priority on buybacks going forward.

(up 26%) — and aggressive capital returns, with over in share repurchases in 2025 and a stated priority on buybacks going forward. 2026 outlook calls for revenue of $6.65–$6.74B , ~5.1% organic growth at the midpoint, targeted EBITDA expansion of 50 bps and adjusted EPS of $6.70–$7.02 (?12% growth at midpoint).

, ~5.1% organic growth at the midpoint, targeted EBITDA expansion of 50 bps and adjusted EPS of (?12% growth at midpoint). Healthcare remains a weaker, lumpy business (seasonal/license timing issues) with uncertain near-term momentum and an unclear path to onboarding large prospects like Elevance.

Balance sheet and growth posture are mixed — net debt of $7B (2.8x net leverage) while early integration of the Calastone deal shows client engagement and management remains open to large M&A if accretive but will otherwise prioritize repurchases.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally.

Management raised guidance — Q1 FY26 EPS guide of $1.62–1.68 (vs. ~1.56 consensus) and FY26 EPS guide of $6.70–7.02 (above the ~6.36 street estimate); revenue guide increased to ~$6.7–6.8B. The beat + raise combination supports upward revisions to investor models.

Call/transcript and highlights—earnings call and investor presentation are available for detail on revenue drivers (SaaS, asset management services) and margin outlook; useful for modeling forward growth and churn metrics.

Third?party summaries and analysis (Zacks, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the beat/guide story and provide metric breakouts to help update estimates.

Analyst price target cut — Needham lowered its target from $105 to $95 while retaining a Buy rating; the reduction narrows perceived upside despite the buy rating and could limit near-term analyst-driven gains.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

