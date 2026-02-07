Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of IMTM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

