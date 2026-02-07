J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 185,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

