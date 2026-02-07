Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174,830 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet beat Q4 estimates with $113.8B revenue, $2.82 EPS, huge Google Cloud growth (48% y/y) and milestone annual revenue above $400B — evidence that AI and ads are driving durable top?line momentum. Alphabet Crushes Earnings Again, Reports 48% Cloud Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Gemini/product adoption and a surging cloud backlog (reported at ~$240B) support longer?term revenue leverage from AI investments — a structural growth argument investors and many analysts are citing. Google goes from laggard to leader as it pulls ahead of OpenAI with stellar AI growth
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter (e.g., Citigroup, JPMorgan, RBC, Needham, Mizuho), providing analyst support under the share price. Multiple analyst price target raises (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows no meaningful short position change (reads as negligible/quiet on short?selling activity), so moves are likely driven by flows and sentiment rather than a short squeeze.
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF/sector flows and inclusion chatter (new Big Tech ETFs) can amplify moves in GOOGL but are not company?specific catalysts. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet guided to $175–$185B of capex for 2026 (aimed at AI compute and cloud), a shockingly large jump that has investors fretting about near?term free cash flow and returns on incremental AI spend — the dominant proximate cause of recent weakness. Alphabet resets the bar for AI infrastructure spending (CNBC)
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market narrative: fears about excessive AI capex are prompting a tech sell?off (FactSet noted >$1T wiped from big?tech), which weighs on Alphabet alongside company?specific capex concerns. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported after the quarter, adding near?term pressure on sentiment. Alphabet Shares Down After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Employee protests over Google Cloud contracts with immigration agencies pose reputational/legal risk that can create headline volatility. Google Workers Demand End to Cloud Services for Immigration Agencies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
