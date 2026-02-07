Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 579,074 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 464,811 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after purchasing an additional 388,096 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,795,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,630,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

