Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $384.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.90%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management's commentary pushed the shares to a new 12?month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY?2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first?in?human Phase 1b trial for hard?to?treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long?term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Post?marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset's commercial outlook. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock's move to multi?month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company?specific news. Read More.

CVS said it will replace Amgen's and Lilly's bone?disease treatments with lower?cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

