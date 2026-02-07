David Foehr Sells 5,556 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $125,565.60.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, David Foehr sold 5,265 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $88,609.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. CeriBell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.65.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 389,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 6,424.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 374,179 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the second quarter worth about $6,399,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CeriBell by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 796,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CeriBell by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 196,299 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CeriBell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

