Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on MSGS from $240 to $305 and assigned an “overweight” rating — signaling firm analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels (~9% uplift noted by the firm). This upgrade is a clear positive catalyst for buyer interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its price target on MSGS from $240 to $305 and assigned an “overweight” rating — signaling firm analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels (~9% uplift noted by the firm). This upgrade is a clear positive catalyst for buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and coverage emphasize strong revenue performance: revenue grew ~12.7% year-over-year to $403.4M and topped consensus — an encouraging sign for top-line momentum across MSGS’s sports and live-entertainment businesses. Positive commentary from management on revenue drove supportive market reaction. Q2 Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights and coverage emphasize strong revenue performance: revenue grew ~12.7% year-over-year to $403.4M and topped consensus — an encouraging sign for top-line momentum across MSGS’s sports and live-entertainment businesses. Positive commentary from management on revenue drove supportive market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and analyst previews are now available for detail review — useful for parsing guidance, segment trends (MSG Sports vs. other businesses), and management comments but not new catalysts by themselves. Review the transcripts if you need detail on ticketing, media rights, or cost items. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts and analyst previews are now available for detail review — useful for parsing guidance, segment trends (MSG Sports vs. other businesses), and management comments but not new catalysts by themselves. Review the transcripts if you need detail on ticketing, media rights, or cost items. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus materially: MSGS reported $0.34 EPS vs. $0.66 expected (despite revenue beat). The earnings shortfall is the primary near-term negative — it can pressure sentiment until analysts and investors see sustained margin recovery or clearer guidance. Earnings Miss Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.17.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -404.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.47 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $403.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5,450.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

