Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells $190,701.06 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 7,671 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $190,701.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 855,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,099.76. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $181,425.32.

On Monday, January 5th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $211,058.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, Brendan Mulligan sold 6,793 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $252,767.53.

On Monday, December 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $152,182.80.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $161,098.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,343 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $331,209.35.

On Monday, November 17th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $160,309.71.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $3,518,200.98.

Figma Price Performance

FIG opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Figma



Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

