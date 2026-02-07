Renaissance Group LLC Invests $33.02 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 51,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Key Headlines Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $2,236,839.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,585 shares in the company, valued at $38,025,061.70. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,863.47. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE ROK opened at $414.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.