a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

