SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $740,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,579 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $79.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

