Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 7,888 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,506 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.70.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

