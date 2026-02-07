IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 10,846 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.0% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 220.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

