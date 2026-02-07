L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.32 and a 200 day moving average of $270.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

