74,692 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.