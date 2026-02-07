Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) CEO Sells $602,932.80 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $602,932.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,058,616.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Bradley Southern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,874,213.88.

On Thursday, January 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,318,571.28.

On Wednesday, January 14th, William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $5,073,014.36.

On Tuesday, December 16th, William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $112,530.84.

On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $3,666,832.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

