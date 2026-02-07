Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) CEO Sells $602,932.80 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $602,932.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,058,616.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Bradley Southern also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,874,213.88.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,318,571.28.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $5,073,014.36.
  • On Tuesday, December 16th, William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $112,530.84.
  • On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $3,666,832.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific's revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

