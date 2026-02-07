The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.7143.

Several research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

