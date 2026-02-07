The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.7143.
Several research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance
Shares of CHEF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.
The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chefs’ Warehouse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.