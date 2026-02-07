David Delbos Purchases 100,000 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager David Delbos acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,797,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 116,689 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 992,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 880,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

