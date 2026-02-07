David Delbos Purchases 100,000 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager David Delbos acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.02.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.
HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.