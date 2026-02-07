ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CJS Securities upgraded ACV Auctions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.
ACV Auctions Trading Up 5.0%
ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.
In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.
