ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CJS Securities upgraded ACV Auctions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 5.0%

ACVA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

