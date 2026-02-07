Financial Review: Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) vs. Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) and Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solventum and Eurofins Scient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 6 7 0 2.43 Eurofins Scient 0 3 1 0 2.25

Solventum presently has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Solventum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solventum is more favorable than Eurofins Scient.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum 18.13% 28.01% 7.17% Eurofins Scient N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solventum and Eurofins Scient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Solventum and Eurofins Scient”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum $8.25 billion 1.64 $478.00 million $8.68 9.01 Eurofins Scient $8.25 billion 1.85 $537.29 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solventum.

Risk & Volatility

Solventum has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scient has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solventum beats Eurofins Scient on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

