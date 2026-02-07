Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

JBS opened at $15.82 on Friday. JBS has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBS. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter worth approximately $161,969,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the third quarter worth approximately $143,175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 23,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,109,000.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a higher price target for JBS, which can support upside expectations among investors. Read More.

Unionized workers at JBS’s Greeley, Colorado meatpacking plant voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike — a step that raises the risk of work stoppages, production disruptions, higher labor costs, and supply-chain constraints for the beef business. Monitor any formal strike start date and contract talks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A pump failure at JBS’s Grand Island plant released about 7,800 gallons of wastewater into a local waterway; company and local agencies conducted cleanup efforts. This creates near-term regulatory, remediation cost and reputational risk. Read More.

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

