Analyzing Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) & Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Gates Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $143.14 million 0.36 $1.15 million $0.22 10.00 Gates Industrial $3.41 billion 2.03 $194.90 million $0.91 29.51

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy 3.37% -2.05% -0.99% Gates Industrial 6.93% 10.38% 5.22%

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broadwind Energy and Gates Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gates Industrial 0 6 6 0 2.50

Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Gates Industrial has a consensus price target of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Broadwind Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Gates Industrial.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Broadwind Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

