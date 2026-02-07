Comparing Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Superior Group of Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.61 billion 1.43 $245.80 million $3.88 17.28 Superior Group of Companies $565.68 million 0.29 $12.00 million $0.36 28.69

Volatility and Risk

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies. Kontoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.68% 63.21% 13.16% Superior Group of Companies 1.00% 2.89% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kontoor Brands and Superior Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 3 5 1 2.60 Superior Group of Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.27%. Superior Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.80%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Kontoor Brands.

Dividends

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Superior Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kontoor Brands pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Group of Companies pays out 155.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Superior Group of Companies on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

