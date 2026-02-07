Financial Review: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 3 0 1 2.50 Advantage Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 9.39% 3.75% 2.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.18 billion 2.62 $3.57 billion N/A N/A Advantage Energy $396.54 million 3.37 $15.85 million $0.25 32.00

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

