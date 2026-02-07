Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $59.14

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.1429.
Several research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna set a $64.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.
NBR stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for Nabors, shaving expected losses for several 2026 and 2027 quarters (examples include Q2 2026 from ($2.06) to ($2.03), Q3 2026 to ($1.71), and Q1–Q4 2027 modestly improved). The upgrades signal an improving operating outlook and likely supported today’s stock gain. MarketBeat: Nabors updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged full?year FY2026 and FY2027 estimates slightly (FY2026 to ($8.10), FY2027 to ($4.89)), but company remains forecasted to post losses on those years — the trajectory is better, but still negative in absolute terms. MarketBeat: Nabors estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q4 2025 and FY2025 estimates (Q4 2025 to ($3.66) from $3.44 and FY2025 to ($17.54)), reflecting near?term headwinds that keep longer?term recovery uncertain and may cap upside until results or clearer guidance arrive. MarketBeat: Nabors revisions
Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land?based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full?service provider in the upstream sector.
The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.
