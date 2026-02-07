Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $59.14

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.1429.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna set a $64.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 4.3%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 228,787 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 232.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 129,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 59.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 126,243 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Trending Headlines about Nabors Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for Nabors, shaving expected losses for several 2026 and 2027 quarters (examples include Q2 2026 from ($2.06) to ($2.03), Q3 2026 to ($1.71), and Q1–Q4 2027 modestly improved). The upgrades signal an improving operating outlook and likely supported today’s stock gain. MarketBeat: Nabors updates

Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for Nabors, shaving expected losses for several 2026 and 2027 quarters (examples include Q2 2026 from ($2.06) to ($2.03), Q3 2026 to ($1.71), and Q1–Q4 2027 modestly improved). The upgrades signal an improving operating outlook and likely supported today’s stock gain. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged full?year FY2026 and FY2027 estimates slightly (FY2026 to ($8.10), FY2027 to ($4.89)), but company remains forecasted to post losses on those years — the trajectory is better, but still negative in absolute terms. MarketBeat: Nabors estimates

Zacks also nudged full?year FY2026 and FY2027 estimates slightly (FY2026 to ($8.10), FY2027 to ($4.89)), but company remains forecasted to post losses on those years — the trajectory is better, but still negative in absolute terms. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q4 2025 and FY2025 estimates (Q4 2025 to ($3.66) from $3.44 and FY2025 to ($17.54)), reflecting near?term headwinds that keep longer?term recovery uncertain and may cap upside until results or clearer guidance arrive. MarketBeat: Nabors revisions

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land?based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full?service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.