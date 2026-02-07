T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Review

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sprott alerts:

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sprott pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 23.26% 15.01% 11.97% T. Rowe Price Group 28.53% 20.36% 15.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sprott and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and T. Rowe Price Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $178.65 million 17.16 $49.29 million $1.95 60.95 T. Rowe Price Group $7.31 billion 2.82 $2.10 billion $9.25 10.22

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sprott and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 2 0 2.50 T. Rowe Price Group 4 12 0 0 1.75

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $103.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Sprott’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Sprott on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.