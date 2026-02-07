Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $22.9366. Approximately 3,483 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.
About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NFLP was launched on Oct 27, 2023 and is issued by Kurv.
