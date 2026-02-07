iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
