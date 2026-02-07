Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.0110, with a volume of 165712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

