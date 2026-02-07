Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $384.00 and last traded at $374.6020, with a volume of 45676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.05.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 10.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

