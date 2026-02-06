Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

2/4/2026 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Five Below had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

1/15/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Five Below was given a new $236.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/14/2026 – Five Below was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/14/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Five Below was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $179.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $193.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $173.00 to $179.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,547,965. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

