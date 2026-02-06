Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Cap M

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

CGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of CGTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 971,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,105. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 897,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,631,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Cognition Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognition Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong?Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full?year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong?Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full?year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Positive Sentiment: Cognition extended the duration of its expanded access program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies, allowing enrolled patients additional months of treatment — a sign of ongoing clinical engagement and potential real?world data generation that can de?risk the program incrementally. GlobeNewswire: EAP extension

Cognition extended the duration of its expanded access program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies, allowing enrolled patients additional months of treatment — a sign of ongoing clinical engagement and potential real?world data generation that can de?risk the program incrementally. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Brookline research notes repeated the same forward?looking quarterly estimates (Q4?2025 through Q4?2026) and the Strong?Buy call — the breadth of published estimates helps set expectations but adds little new detail beyond the upgrade. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Multiple Brookline research notes repeated the same forward?looking quarterly estimates (Q4?2025 through Q4?2026) and the Strong?Buy call — the breadth of published estimates helps set expectations but adds little new detail beyond the upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Despite the more favorable forecasts from Brookline, Cognition remains a clinical?stage company with no approved products and ongoing projected losses (consensus FY current year ~ -$0.80 EPS). That keeps the stock exposed to clinical, regulatory and financing risk, which can drive volatility and dilution. Market context (MarketBeat)

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.