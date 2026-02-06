Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Cap M

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
CGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0%
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 897,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,631,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Cognition Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cognition Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong?Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full?year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Cognition extended the duration of its expanded access program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies, allowing enrolled patients additional months of treatment — a sign of ongoing clinical engagement and potential real?world data generation that can de?risk the program incrementally. GlobeNewswire: EAP extension
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Brookline research notes repeated the same forward?looking quarterly estimates (Q4?2025 through Q4?2026) and the Strong?Buy call — the breadth of published estimates helps set expectations but adds little new detail beyond the upgrade. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the more favorable forecasts from Brookline, Cognition remains a clinical?stage company with no approved products and ongoing projected losses (consensus FY current year ~ -$0.80 EPS). That keeps the stock exposed to clinical, regulatory and financing risk, which can drive volatility and dilution. Market context (MarketBeat)
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.
CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Buy this stock tomorrow?
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.