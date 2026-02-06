FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Howard Hambleton Sells 2,000 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) insider Howard Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,475.90. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,206. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year?over?year and the company posted record quarterly and full?year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near?term upside for the stock. View Press Release

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $66,925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 225,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 42.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,577,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

