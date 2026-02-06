Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 494,719 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 494,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $7,668,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,087,484.50. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $442,327.76.
- On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $3,445,823.70.
NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 2,542,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,532. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 2.05.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin/strategy message — Sonos reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, highlighted margin improvement and product-led growth; analysts and press note this as the main catalyst for the stock move. Why Sonos (SONO) Is Up 6.8%
- Positive Sentiment: Shares gap up after earnings — coverage noting the post-earnings gap and investor reaction supports near-term momentum. Sonos Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: New product launch (Amp Multi) — management emphasized new hardware that targets more complex audio setups, supporting future revenue and ecosystem expansion. This underpins the bullish interpretation of the quarter. Sonos is back with new hardware
- Positive Sentiment: Reliability and customer focus restored — company messaging about fixing reliability issues and refocusing on customer advocacy should reduce churn and help long-term brand value. With reliability restored, Sonos focuses on customer advocacy
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive product reviews — editorial reviews (e.g., Sonos Ace headphones and Era 100) praise product quality, supporting brand premium but not an immediate revenue signal. Are the Sonos Ace still worth it in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions and flash sales — multiple outlets highlight discounts on Era 100, Arc Ultra + Sub 4, and Ace headphones for events (Valentine’s / game day). Promotions can drive volume but timing/scale matter for quarterly results. Save $550 Off the Sonos Arc Ultra
- Negative Sentiment: Dealer clearance & record-low pricing — reports that Amazon and others are clearing out Era 100 units and Ace headphones have hit record low prices could pressure ASPs and margins if discounts persist or expand. This is the principal downside risk investors will watch. Sonos Era 100 Hits Record Low
- Negative Sentiment: Frequent promotional cadence — sustained discounting across core products (earbuds, speakers, soundbars) can boost near-term unit sales but erode gross margins and brand premium if prolonged. Sonos Ace headphones drop to a record low
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sonos by 485.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.
Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.
