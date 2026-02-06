Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 494,719 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 494,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $7,668,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,087,484.50. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $3,445,823.70.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 2,542,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,532. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sonos by 485.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

