GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

TQQY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.