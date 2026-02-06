GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance
TQQY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.37.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile
