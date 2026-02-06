NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 18.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 31,302,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 31,170,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,254 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $155,616,000. Samsung C&T Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

