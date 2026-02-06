Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 32.9% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shot up 32.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.8502. 135,654,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 99,696,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6399.

DVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,221,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,475,682 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

