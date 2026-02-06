First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First National of Nebraska Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16,000.00 and last traded at $16,000.00, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16,000.00.

First National of Nebraska Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15,212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14,215.45.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately held banking institutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, it offers a broad spectrum of financial services that include consumer checking and savings accounts, mortgage lending, commercial banking and treasury management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s service offering is complemented by online and mobile banking platforms designed to deliver convenient account access and payment processing to individual and corporate clients.

Founded in 1857 under the original national charter, First National of Nebraska holds the distinction of being one of the earliest nationally chartered banks in the Midwest.

