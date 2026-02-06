Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,572,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 468,042 shares.The stock last traded at $10.6150 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hexagon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.26%.

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

