Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $143.48. 20,103,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 13,223,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Evercore ISI set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.61, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

