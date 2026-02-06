Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (ADNT, ADPT, AFRM, AGCO, BE, BLSH, EL, ENR, FTNT, GWW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 6th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $319.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target boosted by Jones Trading from $19.00 to $22.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by B. Riley Securities from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

