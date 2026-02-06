Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (ADNT, ADPT, AFRM, AGCO, BE, BLSH, EL, ENR, FTNT, GWW)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 6th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $319.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target boosted by Jones Trading from $19.00 to $22.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by B. Riley Securities from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.