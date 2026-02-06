Aercap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. 2,363,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,243. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: AER reported $3.95 EPS (vs. $3.31 est.) and $2.24B revenue (vs. $2.07B est.), with high margins and ROE that underscore operational strength. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Pre?announcement analyst movement: Some outlets noted analysts raising 2026 expectations into the print — background context that may adjust after guidance. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $12.00–$13.00, materially below the consensus (~$14.91), creating a mismatch between the beat today and the outlook — the main driver of the stock pullback.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 282.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aercap by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

