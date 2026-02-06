PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declares Dividend of $0.70

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.83. 297,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,595. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

