JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $94.22. 10,445,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a net margin of 14.27%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

