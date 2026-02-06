JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on WEX in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

NYSE WEX traded up $10.74 on Friday, hitting $159.28. 966,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $180.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 51.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $225,327.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,884.38. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,816.75. This represents a 14.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its position in WEX by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 52.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $42,812,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 beats on revenue and EPS, showing underlying growth — WEX reported $672.9M in revenue (+5.7% YoY) and $4.11 EPS, topping consensus and signaling momentum into 2026.

2026 guidance suggests stronger full-year profitability — management set FY2026 EPS of $17.25–$17.85 (above consensus) and Q1 EPS 3.80–4.00; Bank of America reiterated a Buy with a ~$180 target reflecting upside to the Street.

Revenue mix is shifting: corporate payments (virtual cards, A/P solutions) is carrying growth while mobility remains uneven — this diversifies revenue but creates uneven near-term cadence.

Analysts and valuation views remain mixed — some firms see upside and strong cash generation, others flag limited catalysts; valuation debates keep reactions subdued.

Operating cash flow declined sharply and leverage rose — third-party reporting flagged a large drop in operating cash flow and increased liabilities, raising short-term balance-sheet and cash-conversion concerns.

Market reaction was muted to mixed because guidance was viewed as conservative by some — that kept upside limited despite the beat, and some analysts reiterated Hold/Neutral views.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

