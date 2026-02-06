OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,268. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. OneMain has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,098. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 101.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Key OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.