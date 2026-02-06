Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. 2,915,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,632. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,750,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,529,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,404,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Two analysts raised price targets and signaled upside: Wells Fargo bumped its target to $39 with an “equal weight” view, and TD Cowen raised its target to $39 with a “hold” rating — both imply meaningful upside versus recent levels. Benzinga TickerReport

Company filings, the earnings slide deck and the full Q4 earnings call transcript are available for detailed read?throughs; these provide color on margin drivers (dedicated fleet growth vs. spot market pressure) and guidance items investors will parse. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $0.05 vs. consensus $0.09 and revenue $737.6M vs. ~$767.5M; revenue fell ~2.3% year?over?year and margins were compressed — the earnings miss is the primary near?term negative catalyst. MarketBeat / Press Release

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $0.05 vs. consensus $0.09 and revenue $737.6M vs. ~$767.5M; revenue fell ~2.3% year?over?year and margins were compressed — the earnings miss is the primary near?term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some sell?side skepticism remains: Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 target, underscoring that not all analysts view the company’s near?term outlook as constructive. (No link provided in the feed.)

Some sell?side skepticism remains: Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 target, underscoring that not all analysts view the company’s near?term outlook as constructive. (No link provided in the feed.) Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: a long?running drivers’ lawsuit has a settlement ready to go — this creates potential cash or reputational risk until fully resolved. Yahoo Finance

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

